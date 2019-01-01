FTR 1200 ARTIST SERIES

A true “O.G.” in the world of graffiti, RISK began his career as a founding member of the WCA (West Coast Artists) graffiti crew. RISK was one of the first graffiti writers in Southern California to paint freight trains and pioneered the use of billboards and freeway overpasses as artistic canvases. Over several decades, his career has transitioned from the streets to museums, galleries, clothing lines. RISK is an innovative contemporary artist who now incorporates everything from advanced "color theory" to "neon" in his body of work.